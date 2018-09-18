Preparation may help speed up your disaster insurance claims

(WSFA/NBC) - Homeowners in the path of Hurricane Florence are taking steps that millions of other homeowners across the country have taken after a natural disaster.
They are trying to figure out how much damaged property is covered by insurance.
Kim Lankford writes about money matters like insurance for the “Ask Kim” column at Kiplinger. She says even if you remain evacuated, keep your insurance company informed.
"Your house is likely damaged so get on that list so that they can come out to see you as soon as possible," said Langford.
Lankford also says document the damage to your property.
"Take your cell phone camera and video everything. Walk around the house. Walk around inside. That's all going to be important evidence when you file your claim."
Lankford says it’s even better evidence if you’ve documented your property and belongings before disaster hits.
There’s another benefit to contacting your agent quickly according to Lankford.
“A key thing that homeowner insurance policies cover that people don’t realize is that it could also cover your expenses to live outside your home while your home is getting fixed,” Lankford said.
If the insurance company’s slow to respond, she says call your state’s insurance commission.
