Search for Montgomery credit card theft suspect continues

Do you recognize this Montgomery credit card theft suspect? (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By John O'Connor | September 17, 2018 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 10:15 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect wanted in reference to a fraudulent use of a credit card investigation.

Information is limited, but what is known is that on Aug. 1 the victim’s credit card was used by the suspect in the 3900 block of Atlanta Highway.

Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

