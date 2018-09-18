Search for Montgomery credit card theft suspect continues

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect wanted in reference to a fraudulent use of a credit card investigation.
Information is limited, but what is known is that on Aug. 1 the victim’s credit card was used by the suspect in the 3900 block of Atlanta Highway.
Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
