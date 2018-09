Alabama’s 2019 🏈 schedule:

Aug. 31 vs Duke in Atlanta

Sept. 7 vs NMex St

Sept. 14 at S Car

Sept. 21 vs S Miss

Sept. 28 vs Ole Miss

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 at Texas A&M

Oct. 19 vs TENN

Oct. 26 vs Arky

Nov. 2 BYE

Nov. 9 vs LSU

Nov. 16 at Miss St

Nov. 23 vs W Carolina

Nov. 30 at AU