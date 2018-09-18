Second arrest made in 2016 Eufaula murder investigation

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - More than two years after a Eufaula missing persons case turned into a homicide investigation, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says a second murder arrest has been made.
Watkins said Monday that 27-year-old Darrell Keith Hunter of Eufaula turned himself in to police in connection to the disappearance and murder of 78-year-old Jimmy “Zeke” Glenn.
Glenn went missing from his Eufaula home on July 8, 2016. Nearly two weeks later his body was found in rural Randolph County, Georgia. Evidence found in Glenn’s abandoned vehicle suggested he was the victim of foul play.
Eufaula PD’s first arrest in their murder investigation was 18-year-old Travis Byfield on July 14, 2016. Byfield, who was Glenn’s next-door neighbor at the time of Glenn’s disappearance, is facing capital murder charges as he awaits trial.
It wasn’t until Monday that police made the arrest of Hunter in their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Glenn’s disappearance and death.
Hunter is currently being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
