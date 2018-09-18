Selma man gets decades in prison for teen girl’s murder

DALLAS COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Three decades in prison. That’s the punishment handed down Monday morning to 27-year old Larry Hunter in a Dallas County courtroom.
A jury convicted Hunter in May for the shooting death of Alexis Hunter, an 'A' student at Selma High School. She was murdered not far from the school in December 2013. Investigators said she was shot in the head over a cell phone.
Despite having the same last name, Larry Hunter and the victim were not related. They did, however, know each other.
Shortly before he was sentenced, Larry Hunter apologized in court but denied any involvement in the murder or the robbery.
Another suspect allegedly connected to the shooting was also charged but his case has not gone to trial yet.
