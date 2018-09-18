3 arrested after armed homeowner interrupts burglary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three Troy residents were arrested early Monday morning and charged in a burglary at a house in Pike County.
Craigory Newsome Baker, 24, Khalil Raheem Cummings, 22, and Anthony Tynorris Woods, 18, are charged with first degree burglary.
Baker is also charged with receiving stolen property and a probation violation. Cummings is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a Banks couple called authorities around 1 a.m. Monday and reported their home on County Road 6647 was being burglarized.
The homeowners were alerted by electronic devices that someone was on their property and discovered two men in their basement. That’s when, authorities say, the homeowner fired a weapon, and the suspects fled into the woods.
Deputies searched the property and found one suspect lying in bushes. That’s when, authorities say, one of the suspects told the homeowner he would have shot him, but his rifle jammed.
The two other suspects were found on Country Road 6643 around 7 a.m. All three men were booked in the Pike County Jail.
Authorities reportedly found a gym bag containing three small baggies with cocaine in the suspects' vehicle. A black tool bag was also found inside the vehicle, which the homeowner said had been taken from his house during a theft on July 9.
Police say two of the suspects admitted to planning the hit on the house and smoking marijuana beforehand. They also allegedly admitted Woods was told to shoot if there were any problems, but the rifle wouldn’t fire.
Authorities say the same house was burglarized while the homeowners were sleeping on June 26. During the burglary, someone turned off the power in the breaker box, kicked open the front door, and stole guns and cash.
