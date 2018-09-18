Troy preparing for ‘critical game’ against ULM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past weekend, the Troy Trojans will look to do something they haven’t done in nearly two decades when they go on the road to take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks, a team the Trojans haven’t beat on the road since 2001.
“I saw that we had to go to Monroe and open up the conference slate. I knew this was going to be a critical game for us,” said head coach Neal Brown.
The Trojan defense came alive in its 24-19 victory over Nebraska, but it will have his hands full again against a Warhawk offense that loves to spread the ball.
“We just have to stay locked in and practice hard,” said linebacker Hunter Reese. “We have to do the things that got us the win at Nebraska and got us the win at LSU.”
The Troy offense still has some kinks to work out, but quarterback Kaleb Barker believes the best is yet to come from this unit.
“We’re not playing close to our potential by any means,” said Barker. “We’re a team, I feel like, that can put up a high number of points every week. I’m hoping we get to that this week.”
Everyone remembers Troy’s big win over LSU last year but then laying an egg against South Alabama the following game.
Brown’s message to the team this week is don’t make the same mistakes.
Troy and ULM will kickoff this Saturday at 6 p.m.
