Woman haunted by children singing creepily in the dead of the night for months

(RNN) - For months, at different times during the night, the eerie voices of children singing “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring” filtered through the air in Ipswich in England.
The singing occurs at different times - but always at night. The singing would go away for a time, but it always came back.
For months this went on. Months. Sometimes the music would play for hours at a time, or multiple times a night.
As a reminder, the old man went to bed, bumped his head, and couldn’t get up in the morning. Perfect nursery rhyme - it’s the stuff of nightmares we sing to children.
“The first time I heard it it was the most terrifying thing ever, I went cold and felt sick, and thought ‘what on earth was that?’” the woman told BBC News. She did not wish to be identified.
She reported the singing to the Ipswich Borough Council, who found it a bit hard to believe. But other residents reported the terrifying music playing.
“This is unique in our experience – it was difficult to believe a nursery rhyme would be playing in the middle of the night," a spokesman for the council told the Ipswich Star.
On Sept. 10, the singing began at 11:15 p.m. local time and then began to play every two to three minutes. The town’s rapid response team followed the music through the night to an industrial property, probably wondering if they were in an episode of “The X-Files” or “Black Mirror.”
“We did hear the nursery rhyme playing from an industrial premises, and it sounded very eerie at that time of night," the same spokesman said. "We appreciate that people living nearby would find it quite spooky.”
The property installed motion sensors to play the creepy tune, to deter trespassers and would-be thieves. The company checked the cameras and sensors to see what was setting up the spooky singing that haunted neighbors for months.
“We are now aware of the problem - the motion sensors were being triggered by spiders crawling across the lenses of our cameras, and it looks like we’ve had it turned up too loudly," a company spokesman told the Ipswich Star.
Spiders. Spiders triggered spooky singing that haunted neighbors for months.
“It’s a massive relief, and I’m looking forward to getting some actual sleep from now on," said the woman who reported it to the council.
