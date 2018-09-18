WSFA 12 News, American Red Cross to hold relief drive

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hurricane Florence has come and gone, but her destruction to property and to lives will be felt and remembered for years to come.
On Thursday, WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a relief drive.
During the drive, WSFA 12 News will open up phone lines to take monetary donations that will benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
The drive is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call will be given during Alabama Live! starting at 11 a.m.
Help us help the victims affected by Hurricane Florence.
Thank you for your generosity!
