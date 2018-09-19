ASU suffers another credit downgrade

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another credit rating downgrade has been handed to Alabama State University, this time by Moody’s Investors Service.
A downgrade to a credit rating can make the interest rates on loans higher.
ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr. confirmed the downgrade in a letter sent out Wednesday. the day after Moody’s dropped ASU’s “general tuition and fee revenue bonds to Ba2 from a Ba1, and the rating on the Series 2005 lease revenue bonds to Ba3 from Ba2″ with a negative outlook.
The downgrade comes months after another ratings agency, Standards and Poor’s, upgraded its financial outlook of ASU from “negative” to “stable” but lowered the university’s long-term rating from a "B" to a “B-”.
Moody’s latest report is based on financial statements as of Sept. 30, 2017, just prior to Ross taking the helm of his Alma mater.
Ross stated in his letter that since taking office, “we have worked diligently with the Office of Business and Finance to shore up our finances and to seek every opportunity to place ASU on sound financial footing.”
Ross also pointed to a portion of the report that appears to be good news for the university that states: “Favorably, debt structure risks were reduced during fiscal 2018 as ASU refunded 65% of its outstanding debt and terminated a swap with fixed rate loans through the US Department of Education.”
“The Moody’s report is one that this administration takes seriously,” Ross wrote, “however, we remain focused on our goals, and we are steadfast in our commitment to continuing to improve the financial health of this great University.”
