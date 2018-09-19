Elmore County couple arrested after death of infant son

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Chris and Shirley Matthews are charged with aggravated child abuse following the death of their infant son.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the couple took their 2-month-old baby to Elmore County Hospital Sunday night and called 911 en route to request an escort. The doctors were unable to resuscitate the infant, and he was pronounced dead.
Due to Alabama law, the baby was taken for an autopsy and the Department of Forensic Sciences determined neglect was the cause of death.
Franklin said the baby weighed 6 pounds at birth but weighed only 4 pounds at the hospital. The child had no physical injuries. The ECSO is now investigating what led to the fatal case of neglect.
Aggravated abuse of a child 6 years or younger is a class A felony in Alabama, following a recent law change. The case will be presented in the next grand jury term in Elmore County.
