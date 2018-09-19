3D-printable gun maker charged with sexual assault of minor

3D-printable gun maker charged with sexual assault of minor
Cody Wilson is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 17. Authorities said the incident occurred in Austin, TX, on Aug. 15, and Wilson paid the girl $500.
September 19, 2018 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 1:55 PM

(CNN) - A Texas man who tried to post plans for a 3D-printed gun online has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Cody Wilson is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 17.

Authorities said the incident occurred in Austin, TX, on Aug. 15, and Wilson paid the girl $500.

An affidavit filed in Travis County said the girl told police she met the 30-year-old on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Wilson first rose to national prominence several years ago, when he posted designs for a 3D-printed handgun online.

The government ordered the blueprints to be taken down, and Wilson sued.

A legal battle followed. Most recently, Wilson said he would sell flash drives containing the files necessary to 3D print a gun.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.