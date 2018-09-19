Foul play suspected in Montgomery County death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Foul play is suspected in a death investigation near Waugh, according to Montgomery County Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy.
The sheriff’s office opened the investigation after responding to a medical emergency call Wednesday afternoon, Col. Jon Briggs said. When they responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Highway 80 East, they found a man’s body.
Murphy said the body was found at what was once the Stinson Grocery store, which has been out of business for some time. The chief deputy said someone walked into the business and found the body, then called police.
An identification on the victim is not currently known, but Murphy said he appears to be an African-American man in his 30s.
“There does appear to be foul play involved,” Murphy said, “so we’re conducting an investigation and talking to witnesses and family.”
The body was found shortly before 5 p.m. but Murphy could not provide any other details. “This is still very preliminary,” he said.
