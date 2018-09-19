Greenville theatre to reopen in October

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Back in August the Greenville community saw its movie scene cut for the first time in 11 years, but come October it’ll be rolling and back in action once again.
Get your popcorn ready because The Edge 8 Theatre is opening back up.
The theatre closed unexpectedly just a month ago but in an announcement on Facebook Wednesday, the theatre posted a simple nine-word script, “The Edge 8 will reopen on Friday, October 5th.”
It is still unknown - at this time - why the closure happened in the first place, but the reopening ensures that members of the Greenville community will no longer have to drive to Montgomery, Prattville, Troy, or Andalusia to see a movie anymore.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.