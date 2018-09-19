Guardian Championship extended 3 years

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Professional golf has been played on Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail for the last 21 years consecutively and this tradition will continue.
Wednesday morning, Guardian Credit Union, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Symetra Tour and River Region elected officials announced a three-year extension for the Guardian Championship. It was originally contracted through 2019, and they’ve agreed now to extend to 2022.
The Symetra Tour Guardian Championship will tee off at the Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill golf course in Prattville on Friday.
The Prattville golf course has hosted several LPGA tournaments over the years. For this tournament, 120 players from 26 countries will compete for a purse of $160,000, with the winner taking home $24,000. The Guardian Championship is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA.
The 54-hole tournament officially begins Friday and will run through Sunday. Wednesday is pro-am day, when amateur golfers will play with two professionals, one on the front nine holes and the other on the back nine.
Also Wednesday, three professional golfers will host a golf clinic for more than 300 children across the River Region. It will begin at 10 a.m.
Admission to the tournament is free.
