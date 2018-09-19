Guardian Championship two days away

By Bryan Henry | September 19, 2018 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 2:55 PM

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - We are two days away from the Guardian Championship at RTJ in Prattville. Pro female golfers have arrived with the hope of claiming the top prize of $24,000.

Wednesday was Pro-Am Day as will be Thursday. The official tournament begins Friday morning.

Guardian is the primary sponsor and it apparently likes what it sees. The company announced a three-year extension Wednesday morning on its sponsorship.

There will be 120 players representing 26 countries in this year’s tournament field.

