Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A homicide investigation has been opened after a man was found dead on Rosa Parks Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Details on the investigation are limited, but Montgomery Police Department spokesman Sgt. David Hicks said police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Rosa Parks around 5:45 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man.
The man, identified as 33-year-old local resident Darrell Rudolph, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances that led to the homicide remain under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831 if you have any information regarding this case.
