Is it working? AHSAA releases newest data on instant replay

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re now four weeks into the AHSAA football season - three not counting Week 0 - and the latest data on the use of instant replay is now available.
The first three weeks have seen 21 challenges in the 25 games that instant replay was available in, according to AHSAA spokesperson Ron Ingram. The success rate in “overturning" calls has not been great. Only three challenges (14.3%) have been overturned.
In the 10 games in which instant replay was available last week, there were seven challenges made. All stood as called. Here’s how they were broken down:
- Four dealt with fumbles
- One dealt with a player stepping out of bounds
- One dealt with a catch caught in bounds
- One dealt with as to whether or not a punt was touched by a receiver
This upcoming week, Ingram said there will be six games that will use the DVSport Instant Replay system. Two Thursday and four Friday.
Thursday:
- Wetumpka vs. Buckhorn, Jacksonville State University
- Davidson vs. Fairhope, Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Friday:
- Jeff Davis at Auburn
- Carver-Birmingham at Jackson-Olin
- Oak Grove at Good Hope
- Pinson Valley at Oxford
There will be five more games next week that will use the instant replay system: Minor at Auburn, Decatur at Lawrence County, Hubberville at Hackleburg, Park Crossing at Central-Phenix City, Oak Mounain at Pelham.
