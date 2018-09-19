1.7 million chickens drown as NC rivers swollen by Florence

In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 photo. released by Cape Fear River Watch, gray water containing coal ask flows from a ruptured landfill at the L.V. Sutton Power Station in Wilmington, N.C., and flows toward Sutton Lake, near the Cape Fear River. Duke Energy says it's initial estimate is that about 2,000 cubic yards (1,530 cubic meters) of ash were displaced at the landfill, enough to fill about 180 dump trucks. The photo was taken by Kemp Burdette with the Cape Fear River Watch, an environmental advocacy group. (Kemp Burdette/Cape Fear River Watch via AP) (AP)