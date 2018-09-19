Montgomery County commissioner pushing for property tax increase to help schools

“Our county commission is a critical partner for the children of Montgomery County and Montgomery Public Schools. We welcome the opportunity to work with the commission as we explore the avenues available to increase resources for our schools. I agree with Chairman Dean and Board President Robert Porterfield when both have stated publicly that we are underfunded. We received the least amount of local support of any school system our size in the state – only the state required minimum of 10 mills. We need additional revenue to improve our schools and help our students reach their goals."