Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange, 1 lane open

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange.
The crash, which also started a now-extinguished grass fire nearby, is just beyond the curve where I-65 southbound traffic and Day Street traffic merge into I-85 northbound. Officials advise there are no injuries, but only one lane is open at this time.
I-85 NB from Day Street is blocked. Motorists are encouraged to choose another route.
