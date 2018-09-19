Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange, 1 lane open

A crash with a grass fire at the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA Staff | September 19, 2018 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:49 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange.

The crash, which also started a now-extinguished grass fire nearby, is just beyond the curve where I-65 southbound traffic and Day Street traffic merge into I-85 northbound. Officials advise there are no injuries, but only one lane is open at this time.

I-85 NB from Day Street is blocked. Motorists are encouraged to choose another route.

