Serial numbers released for 13 guns stolen in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Nearly three weeks have passed since 13 guns were stolen from a hardware store in the Pike County city of Brundidge, down one from 14 as originally reported.
On Wednesday, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released information on each gun, including its unique serial number.
The firearms include the following:
1 CHIAPPA MODEL 1911--- CALIBER 22LR--- SERIAL # 13E68914
2. WALTHER MODEL P22--- CALIBER 22--- SERIAL # WA097149
3. RUGER MODEL LCP--- CALIBER .380--- SERIAL # 372024014
4. RUGER MODEL LCP--- CALIBER .380--- SERIAL # 372064797
5. WALTHER MODEL PPQM-2--- CALIBER .40CAL--- SERIAL # FAW9613
6. GLOCK MODEL 34 GEN 4--- CALIBER .9MM--- SERIAL # ZMP320
7. GANIC MODEL 55-FC--- CALIBER .9MM--- SERIAL # 12G00911
8. SMITH & WESSON MODEL M&P WITH LASER BG380--- CALIBER .380--- SERIAL # KEJ7924
9. TAURUS MODEL M85--- CALIBER .38 SPECIAL--- SERIAL # JY94084
10. TAURUS MODEL M82 S4--- CALIBER .38 SPECIAL--- SERIAL # JP541934
11. SMITH & WESSON MODEL BODY GUARD--- CALIBER .380 AUTO--- SERIAL # KEF2097
12. SMITH & WESSON MODEL M&P--- CALIBER .380--- SERIAL # KEK9275
13. RUGER MODEL LCP--- CALIBER .380--- SERIAL # 372069844
The guns were stolen during a burglary at the Jackson Hardware Store on Main Street in Brundidge some time overnight Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.
No suspects have been identified.
If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said because of the number of guns taken, CrimeStoppers has reached out to the Pike County Board of Education in an effort to keep these weapons from ever making it onto a school campus.
Garrett said the school system announced it’s taking advantage of CrimeStoppers' $500 Gun Reward Deterrent Program, which gives a reward to anyone whose tip leads to the seizure of a firearm on school grounds, including after school events and sports events.
