SI article on Troy gives WSFA meteorologist small bit of credit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Behind every Power 5 Giant-Killer is a man who knows the weather, right?
Sports Illustrated recently profiled the Troy Trojans' win over Nebraska, which will appear in its Sept. 24- Oct 1 magazine issue.
Titled “Behind the Scenes with Troy: How Neal Brown Runs a Power 5 Giant-Killer”, writer Andy Staples walks his readers through Coach Neal Brown’s success.
“Nearly all the members of the staff have been checking the weather apps on their phones,” Staples writes. “Any lightning strike within eight miles means the Trojans aren’t allowed on the practice field for at least 30 minutes, and they need to practice.”
The Trojans have reason to be cautious. Their practice field was hit by lightning for the season opener.
If lightning strikes near Lincoln, the Cornhuskers can simply practice on their indoor field. The Trojans must adjourn to their weight room—or, if they need more space, hope the volleyball team isn’t using the arena. The 38-year-old Brown wants two uninterrupted hours of practice, and he wants to know when that can happen. Desperate for information, communications director Adam Prendergast calls the only person who might have better intel: the meteorologist at Montgomery’s WSFA. TV’s Josh Johnson says the small storm currently near Eufaula should miss Troy. The Trojans might have a window. “Tell Coach we probably should go now,” says Prendergast over the laughter of staffers who tweak him for calling the station."
And the forecast was spot on. The Trojans got in two hours of practice without delay. They also got another W.
