SI article on Troy gives WSFA meteorologist small bit of credit

If lightning strikes near Lincoln, the Cornhuskers can simply practice on their indoor field. The Trojans must adjourn to their weight room—or, if they need more space, hope the volleyball team isn’t using the arena. The 38-year-old Brown wants two uninterrupted hours of practice, and he wants to know when that can happen. Desperate for information, communications director Adam Prendergast calls the only person who might have better intel: the meteorologist at Montgomery’s WSFA. TV’s Josh Johnson says the small storm currently near Eufaula should miss Troy. The Trojans might have a window. “Tell Coach we probably should go now,” says Prendergast over the laughter of staffers who tweak him for calling the station."