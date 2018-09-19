Sizzling Heat Wednesday

Our relentless Summer heat shows no signs of letting up today. High temperatures will climb into the middle 90s across the area with isolated pockets of upper 90s possible. Triple digit heat index values are expected for a few hours this afternoon. Much like yesterday, a few heavy downpours will be possible, but most areas remain dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures will slowly transition into the lower 90s late week and into the weekend. It’s slightly better, but still running well above normal for the tail end of September. The first day of Fall officially arrives Saturday. Rain chances in the coming days never climb out of isolated territory, so you’ll have to roll the dice each day and hope you hit one of those isolated storms.