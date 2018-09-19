908th Airlift Wing members return home from deployment

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 908th returned home for the first time in four months Tuesday and what a warm welcome the reservists received. Not only were families on hand to welcome them, but one reservist did something he’ll never forget.
What was neat about the homecoming is that when four C-130s came in, they all seemed to land at the same time one after another in a matter of seconds.
120 days in the Middle East came to an end on a hot sultry afternoon at Maxwell, but no one seemed to mind. Loved ones waited in the heat, ready to embrace the very people who did what they do best for the country.
Once on the ground, there was no holding back the hugs, the kisses and the tears.
“You really focus on putting in long days in doing the mission," said 908th Operations Group Commander Donald Ritchey. "and the maintenance people we have over there support the aircraft and keep them going day in and day out so if an aircraft comes back and there’s a maintenance problem, they’re working all night long to get it fixed.”
Of all the homecomings, no one topped what Capt. Michael Laursen did. He proposed to his girlfriend in front of the everyone and the world. She said yes!
In all, around 80 reservists made it home safe and sound, which means they can all say “mission accomplished.”
Many of these reservists have civilian jobs but they won’t go back to work right away. They’ve been given the order to rest.
With the return of the 908th, Tuesday just happens to be the 71st anniversary of the United States Air Force.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.