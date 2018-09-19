Top education department official wants $20 million for school security

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said he wants $20 million for school security.
“It won’t cover a lot of the cost but it will sure help and gives the flexibility to the local principal and superintendent to decide where to place those funds,” Governor Kay Ivey said.
Mackey said there will be discussions to decide how the money can be spent.
“As we go forward, we will probably be talking with the legislature about priorities for that money,” Mackey said.
Mackey and Ivey have some ideas on what it could go toward.
“There are places that need facility upgrades,” he said. “There are places that want to use that money I’m sure to hire SROs or to expand their safety, security workforce.”
“Do they need surveillance? Do they need to connect to the fusion center? A portion of it could go toward a part-time SRO officer,” Ivey said.
Mackey plans to also look at the governor’s Securing Alabama’s Facilities of Education (SAFE) Council recommendations for guidance on how to spend the money. The council released a report in May outlining recommendations to keep schools safe.
The recommendations in the report fall under one of three categories:
- Physical Security
- Threat Assessments and Mental Health
- Coordinated Training and Planning
Even though there might be some rules on where the money can go, Mackey wants there to be local control.
“And so we want to leave as much flexibility for our local school systems as possible, but also to make sure that obviously the money spent for school security gets spent for school security,” he said.
“Let the local folks make the decision where they need to spend the money,” Ivey said.
School security is only part of Mackey’s budget proposal.
The State Board of Education will need to vote on his proposal.
