Two dead after Limestone Co. stabbing

LESTER, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department confirms two women have been stabbed to death in an early morning attack around 1:10 a.m. this morning in the Lester community. The apparent suspect is in the hospital being treated for what investigators believe are self-inflicted wounds. The suspect hasn’t been named at this time.
Investigators confirm the two victims are the mother and sister of the suspect. We’re told one of the victims was 15 years old, and she’s the one who called 911.
The Sheriff’s Department began tweeting about the incident just after 2:00 Wednesday morning. It happened on West Schoolhouse Road, not far from West Limestone High School.
