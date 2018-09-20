Armed home invasion suspect arrested in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - Millbrook police didn’t have to search very far Wednesday afternoon to find the suspect wanted for an armed home invasion. He apparently lived across the street from the victim.
Police Chief P.K. Johnson says Darius M. Laster, 23, of Millbrook, was arrested about 90 minutes after the incident, which started with a knock at the door of a home on Moonlight Court. The homeowner told police a man asked to borrow a weed eater but left when she told him she didn’t have one.
Shortly after leaving, the suspect returned and once again rang the door bell. After opening the door, the victim was greeted by the same man holding a small caliber handgun.
Johnson said the suspect forced his way inside the residences, telling the the victim, “Don’t make me kill you lady.”
The homeowner fled to a neighboring house where she called 911. The suspect was gone by the time police responded to the scene, but the victim and her neighbors cautioned he may live in a nearby house.
Johnson said officers searched the neighborhood and a nearby business before finding the suspect.
“Once our officers cleared the victim’s residence and were able to speak to both the victim and neighbors in the area, everyone was relatively certain that the suspect resided across the street,” Johnson said. “Our officers immediately formed a perimeter around the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect, who refused to answer. After approximately ninety minutes the suspect opened the door and was taken into custody without incident.”
Laster was on probation for first-degree robbery at the time of the incident, Johnson said.
“I don’t want to assume anything,” the chief said, "but it disturbs me greatly that someone that is immediately recognized as a neighbor would commit a crime such as this offense. His identity was known. He’s a convicted felon, out of prison on probation and goes and does something like this. It just doesn’t make sense.
Laster is being held on a first-degree burglary charge at the Elmore County Jail. Bond is set at $150,000.00.
