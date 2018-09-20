ASU looks to minimize mistakes, take away crowd at Grambling

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Sate Hornets football team is coming off of a tough road loss at No. 8 Kennesaw State, losing 62-13 this past Saturday.
ASU is now looking to bounce back as they prepare to open SWAC play on the road at Grambling State.
Grambling is looking to get on winning terms. Before entering a BYE week, the Tigers opened the season 0-2 with losses to Louisiana-Lafayette 49-17 to open the season and a 34-7 loss to Northwestern State two weeks ago.
When asked about the struggles at the quarterback position and if there’d be a possible QB switch, coach Eley said, “We’ve had three turnovers at that position in the past two weeks, and we can’t afford that,” he said. “It’s about figuring out what DJ can do best that the team can benefit from.”
Grambling will serve as no easy task for the hornets, as coach Eley mentioned that the keys to being successful in this game will be eliminating the crowd, playing mistake-free football, and getting the guys ready to play.
In the past two seasons, Grambling has won the SWAC Championship, defeated 25 consecutive SWAC opponents, and also won the HBCU National Championship in 2016.
When asked about the defensive concerns of Grambling, coach Eley said, “Defensively they stunt off the front, they try and make you run east and west and they have a lot of team speed to run you down.”
The Hornets and Tigers kick things off Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.