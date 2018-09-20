Auburn man hit, seriously injured by school bus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Auburn man was seriously injured after being hit by a school bus.
A 43-year-old Auburn man was hit in the roadway by an Auburn City school bus driving eastbound on Cox Rd. near Chestnut Dr. at approximately 6:00 a.m. CST.
The driver of the school bus was a 74-year-old man who was not injured.
No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.
The pedestrian was treated on the scene by paramedics and was flown via Life Saver helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.