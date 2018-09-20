1 in custody after threat made to “shoot up” Macon County school

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A person of interest has been taken into custody after a threat was made to “shoot up” a Macon County school, according to Sheriff Andre Brunson.
The threat came in Thursday morning to the Tuskegee Police Department which then referred it to the sheriff’s office.
Brunson has not identified the person or stated any specifics about the threat or exact school that was targeted.
The sheriff ordered security be beefed up at each of the county’s schools as a result and all facilities were placed on lockdown.
Brunson said the person of interest was taken in for questioning that that while the lockdowns have ended, he has continued his order that there be extra security.
Brunson said he takes every threat seriously and he will take all measures to keep students safe.
