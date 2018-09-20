Eric: No Relief...Yet

Rain chances will trend up slightly tomorrow and into the weekend, closer to the 20-30% ballpark. But even with those numbers, rain chances are far from overwhelming with not enough to go around for everyone. The heat backs off a few degrees, settling into the lower 90s through the weekend. Next week offer much more intrigue as a cold front approaches. This front will first allow rain chances to increase, and second allow cooler air to push through by the end of next week.