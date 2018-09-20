Faulkner looks to continue improvement Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Shayne Wasden and his Faulkner Eagles are soaring after winning their home opener 42-20 over Union College last Saturday. The win also helped the Eagles get over a tough 44-34 loss suffered at Cumberlands two weeks ago.
Now at 2-1, Faulkner looks to protect Billy D. Hilyer Stadium once again this Saturday as Cincinnati Christian rolls into town.
“They want to control the football on the offensive side, and then defensively they’re a four-down front and run a lot of different coverages on the back end, so that’ll be a challenge for us,” said head football coach Shayne Wasden.
Going into Saturday, Wasden said he’s been really pleased with all facets of how the offense has been operating minus one thing; turnovers. The Eagles have nine of them through their first three games.
“That’s something we’ve got to get a handle on,” Wasden said.
Faulkner will likely see a Cincinnati Christian team that’s eager to win. They’ve opened the season 0-4 and will hope to get their first win on the board against Wasden’s Eagles. But it could also be the game the Eagles need to get a handle on their turnover problem. It could also be a game that just helps the team make a great leap in general.
Cincinnati Christian has been outscored 214-28 in its four losses.
Wasden likes where his team is at overall, and he loves the aggressiveness they’ve shown. The Eagles will look to keep that up when they kick things off with CCU at noon Saturday.
