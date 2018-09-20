Former Wetumpka officer guilty of negligent homicide

Former Wetumpka officer guilty of negligent homicide
Former police officer Andrew Bass listens as a jury announces a guilty verdict against him Thursday in Elmore County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 20, 2018 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:18 PM

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Elmore County jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon against a former Wetumpka police officer charged with killing a woman in a traffic crash back in 2016.

Andrew Bass was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. He was taken into custody following the reading of the verdict.

Former Wetumpka police officer Andrew Bass (Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
Former Wetumpka police officer Andrew Bass (Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office) ((Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office))

Bass was responding to an emergency call in October 2016 when he crashed into another car, killing 52-year-old Elaine Merritt. He wasn’t initially charged with manslaughter but was indicted in July 2017.

Byron Merritt lost his wife, Elaine, in an Oct. 22, 2016, crash with on-duty officer Andrew Bass. (Source: Byron Merritt)
Byron Merritt lost his wife, Elaine, in an Oct. 22, 2016, crash with on-duty officer Andrew Bass. (Source: Byron Merritt)

The fatal crash happened on Highway 231 with officials stating that Merritt was in the median waiting to merge when Bass drove down the median, colliding with her vehicle.

Bass was responding to an emergency call but court documents indicated he was driving 90 mph without running his emergency lights or siren. State law requires the lights and siren during such emergencies but Alabama code is unclear what exactly constitutes an emergency. The code does, however, state that speed cannot cause harm to life or property.

Sentencing is set for October.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.