Huntingdon looks for win No. 1 against Thomas More

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks return to action at home on Saturday against Thomas More College in a non-conference showdown.
The Hawks are coming off a bye week following the loss on Sept. 8 against Birmingham Southern College.
Coach Mike Turk said it was a beneficial bye week for the team.
“I think it has been good for us. I think we needed some time to find some people on both sides of the ball. Spend some time working on us and find more guys to play and not have to get ready for another ball game that weekend. Like I said, we used our time wisely. I’m pretty satisfied with what we got done,” said Huntingdon coach Mike Turk.
After having the first game of the season ruled a no contest against Guilford due to weather and losing to rival Birmingham Southern, the Hawks are hungry to find the win column in 2018.
“I told them yesterday there is only one way to get the feeling that’s in your gut out of your gut, and that’s to go play well and win. My hope is that we are getting better every day. We are continuing to improve,” said Turk.
Coach Turk said Thomas More is a completely different team than the first two the Hawks have faced in 2018.
“They are a really big football team. Big guys on both lines of scrimmage. It’s going to be a big challenge for our guys up front on both sides of the ball to handle business,” said Turk.
This will be the third meeting between the two programs. Thomas More won the previous two in 2004 and 2006.
Kickoff at Charles Lee Field is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
