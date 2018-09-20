1 lane closed at I-65/85 interchange as workers move overturned tractor-trailer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One lane of Interstate-85 Northbound at the Interstate-65 interchange will be closed Thursday morning as workers attempt to upright and remove a tractor-trailer that overturned Wednesday.
The crash, which also started a grass fire, was just beyond the curve where I-65 southbound traffic and Day Street traffic merge into I-85 northbound. There were no injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.