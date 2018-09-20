Man gets 85 years in prison for Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - “This was a truly despicable crime and I am extremely pleased that justice was served in this case,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Thursday following the sentencing of a convicted killer.
Bailey says Christopher Brian Cearley was sentenced to 85 years in prison for the 2015 murder of John Dubose.
The DA said it was July 22, 2015. Dubose was sitting in a chair inside Cearley’s home on Capitol Avenue. Cearley walked up behind the man, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, then emptied the clip into the victim’s body.
After killing the man, Bailey says Cearley loaded the body into a vehicle and drove to a hay field in neighboring Elmore County. It was there that the victim’s body was set on fire in an attempt to cover up the murder.
When firefighters arrived, they just assumed they were going to battle a mid-sized grass fire. They quickly discovered the remains of a burning body. The fire had been burning long enough to ignite nearby hay bales.
The case was investigated as being drug related, according to archived WSFA 12 News reports.
"The length of Christopher Cearley’s sentence ensures that he will never be able to harm anyone else, and our streets are a little safer now that this violent criminal has been removed from our community,” Bailey said.
