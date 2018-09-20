Missing Person alert issued for south AL man

SLOCOMB, AL (WSFA) - The Slocomb Police Department has put out a missing person alert for a Slocomb man.
Police said Johnny Franky Thompson was last seen leaving his Slocomb residence Tuesday to go run some errands and then go to Dothan.
Thompson is reported as having brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a 2001 silver Ford Mustang GT with a license plate that reads “34AV461.”
Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call the Slocomb Police Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.
