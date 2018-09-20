More single-stream recycling carts to come to Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Seven-thousand new single-stream carts will soon be delivered to Auburn residents.
All Auburn residents will soon have access to single-steam recycling thanks to the city’s grant request of $350,000 to purchase single-stream recycling carts.
“The city is committed to the recycling partnership and making sure that we have a good way of recycling everything. Through our citizen survey, we’ve learned that everybody likes the single-stream source, being able to put everything in one container and being able to sit it roadside for collection,” said Auburn Environmental Services Assistant Director Catrina Cook.
Last year, 5,600 Auburn residents received carts as part of the first phase of the rollout and that has affected the city’s overall recycling program.
"Currently, we are 200 tons ahead of where we were before last year with the introduction of single-stream recycling. So, we think that making this option available to everyone will also increase our tonnage another couple hundred times with the extra 7,000 carts being added,” said Cook.
Officials say that most people just enjoy the convenience of single-stream recycling.
“Why not recycle? Why not roll it out? It’s very easy to do. It’s just like your garbage except you’re doing something that’s better for the Earth,” said Cook.
All city garbage collection customers will have access to single-stream curbside recycling by early 2019.
Acceptable single-stream recycling materials include aluminum cans, flattened cardboard, all types of paper, plastics No. 1-7, and steel and tin cans.
