Report: 3 killed, others injured in Maryland shooting

PERRYMAN, MD (RNN/AP) - The sheriff said “multiple” people had been shot and killed Thursday at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland. The lone suspect is in custody and in critical condition.
The Associated Press reported that three people had died from gunshot wounds, and CNN stated at least two others were injured. Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of Horford Country would not give an exact number, calling it a preliminary briefing, but he said that multiple people also had been injured.
Gahler added that none of the responding officers had fired any shots. He refused to take questions, and the suspect - who is female - has not been identified. She is currently in critical condition at a hospital.
The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier there was a shooting in the Perryman area that involved “multiple victims.”
The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents responded as well.
The first call came in to police dispatch around 9:06 a.m. ET, and the FBI Baltimore office had described it as an active shooter situation. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was monitoring the situation in Aberdeen, and the state stands ready to offer any support.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.