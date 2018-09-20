No Relief Thursday

Another scorcher of an afternoon is waiting on us Thursday. Highs yesterday topped out in the middle and upper 90s across much of the area, making it one of the hottest days of the Summer. Today’s setup isn’t exceptionally different, meaning middle 90s highs will be common once again. Many areas stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but a lucky few will see a quick afternoon or early evening downpour. Rain chances will trend up slightly tomorrow and into the weekend, closer to the 20-30% ballpark. But even with those numbers, rain chances are far from overwhelming with not enough to go around for everyone. The heat backs off a few degrees, settling into the lower 90s through the weekend. Next week offer much more intrigue as a cold front approaches. This front will first allow rain chances to increase, and second allow cooler air to push through by the end of next week.