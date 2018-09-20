I-85 SB shut down at exit 15 (Highway 108) due to multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound at exit 15, near Highway 108, is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Alabama State Troopers are responding to the crash. Cpl. Jesse Thornton said there are injuries and a possible fatality.
Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route. Traffic is being diverted at exit 15 towards Alabama 110. Motorists can also get off at an earlier exit such as exit 16 (Waugh) or exit 22 (Shorter) which will go to US 80 towards Montgomery.
