RECIPES: Game day cocktails and chicken chili
Football season is here, which also means it’s tailgating time.
By WSFA Staff | September 20, 2018 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:42 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Aubie Palmer: 1.5oz Old Forester Bourbon | 1.5oz Lemonade | Top off w/ Milos Sweet Tea

Yellow Hammer: 2 oz. vodka | 2 oz. rum | 1 oz. amaretto | 4 oz. orange juice | 7 oz. pineapple juice | Top off w/ Ice

Cahawba House Chicken Chili:

15oz Great Northern Beans

1Tbsp oil

1 large Vidalia onion

1 garlic clove (minced)

1/2tsp. Salt, pepper, cumin

2 cans chopped green chilis

2 cups chicken broth

4 cups shredded chicken

*Sweat onions and garlic in oil until brown, add cooked beans, chicken and spices. Cook 3 min. Add broth green chilis. Cook 10min. Top with cheese, cilantro and tortilla chips.

