RECIPES: Game day cocktails and chicken chili

Football season is here, which also means it's tailgating time. Below are some recipes to take your game day set up to the next level:
Aubie Palmer: 1.5oz Old Forester Bourbon | 1.5oz Lemonade | Top off w/ Milos Sweet Tea
Yellow Hammer: 2 oz. vodka | 2 oz. rum | 1 oz. amaretto | 4 oz. orange juice | 7 oz. pineapple juice | Top off w/ Ice
Cahawba House Chicken Chili:
15oz Great Northern Beans
1Tbsp oil
1 large Vidalia onion
1 garlic clove (minced)
1/2tsp. Salt, pepper, cumin
2 cans chopped green chilis
2 cups chicken broth
4 cups shredded chicken
*Sweat onions and garlic in oil until brown, add cooked beans, chicken and spices. Cook 3 min. Add broth green chilis. Cook 10min. Top with cheese, cilantro and tortilla chips.
