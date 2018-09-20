River Region real estate market stable decade after Great Recession

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The housing market in the River Region continues to recover and stabilize after the Great Recession 10 years ago, and the near-future looks good. Now the question is: is it a seller’s market or a buyer’s market?
The real estate industry in the River Region will tell you it’s a seller’s market, and Connie Swanson couldn’t have picked a better time to put her Dalraida home up for sale.
“Just decided this was the right time for us and our family," Swanson said.
With the kids grown and now a granddaughter in the picture, Swanson says they’re downsizing.
“My husband and I have retired. We have a big four bedroom, three bath home here," Swanson said.
Broker Blake Markham is confident the Swansons won’t have any trouble selling their home. With 4,400 homes on the market in the three primary counties that make up the River Region, home prices have rebounded fairly well. The average time on the market for a typical home is 75 days.
“The median price is around $151,000 compared to 2008. That’s about a 16 percent increase," said Markham of Montgomery Metro Realty.
By and large the housing market in the River Region remains stable due to the fact Montgomery is home to state government and Maxwell Air Force Base.
“Montgomery isn’t like the rest of the country. It doesn’t seem to flow with the rest of the country," Markham said.
Another indicator the real estate market is stable is based on the number of realtors in the business today. Five years ago, there were 900 agents. Today there are 1,400.
For the Swansons all of this means that day of moving out could come sooner rather than later, letting go after 19 years in the Dalraida neighborhood.
Blake Markham says another reason why it’s a seller’s market is because there aren’t as many newer homes being built.
