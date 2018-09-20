17-year-old in custody after police pursuit in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 17-year-old is in custody after a police pursuit down Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Jon Briggs, deputies responded to a call of suspects pulling on door handles and trying to get into cars in the Stone Park neighborhood. When they arrived, the suspects fled the scene and a pursuit began down I-85.
Deputies set out spikes at mile marker 7, near the Bell Road overpass. The vehicle hit the spikes, and the two suspects got out and ran. The driver, an unidentified 17-year-old, was apprehended near Auburn University at Montgomery by the Montgomery Police Department. He is in custody.
Deputies recovered stolen property from the suspects’ car. Briggs said the car had been reported stolen out of Montgomery on Monday.
There were no injuries and the investigation continues. Alabama State Troopers assisted with the pursuit.
