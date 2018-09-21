BTW in need of “creative support” after move

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Principal Dr. Quesha Starks has a stack of blank thank you cards on her desk.
“We have a binder with all of our donor information,” Starks said. “My goal is to send a note to every person who donated.”
Starks said she, her staff and BTW students were overwhelmed and grateful for the support they have received from the community. Starks said about $100,000 has been donated for the school’s recovery efforts since a fire destroyed the original campus last month. She said about $7,000 of those funds have been used so far to help prepare Hayneville Road Elementary School to serve as the makeshift BTW campus until a new facility becomes available.
“We want to be a good steward of the contributions that are coming from the community,” Starks said. “It’s our responsibility to let the community know what we are in need of and what we have enough of to serve our students.”
Starks said she meets with her staff regularly to determine what the immediate needs are. She said her goal is for anyone who donated, or donates in the future, to be able to see exactly where their funding was utilized. However, she said she has to consider the fact that eventually BTW will have a new location and will need to mold that space to meet the school’s needs as well.
“We are only purchasing items that we need right now," Starks said. “We don’t want to put too much money into a facility that is temporary, and we are waiting. We have the vision. Even though we don’t see a new building right now, we know it’s coming. We want Montgomery to know the funds they donated since August 18, 2018 will be used for many many years, not just in a temporary situation.”
Currently, Starks said BTW has received enough traditional school supplies like paper, pencils and notebooks.
“We are so thankful that the community stepped up to donate those items,” Starks said.
BTW is planning to donate all of the extra supplies to other schools in the are that need that.
“What we need now is creative support,” Starks said.
Because BTW is a magnet school that offers coursework tailored specifically to arts, technology and other areas, moving facilities has posed certain challenges.
“We need individuals like builders and architects,” Starks said. “Individuals who are able to help create mobile places for instruction."
Specifically, students are in need of a darkroom for photography classes, which staff is working to create in a custodian closet, a classroom for the strings classes, a work space for building theater props and staging, a studio for broadcast media and photography classes, a science lab and an updated gym.
“AUM has offered to provide a temporary work space for programs,” Starks said. “We do not want to invest too many resources in a temporary space that we cannot move to a new location. Therefore, mobile spaces, community work spaces and temporary work stations are needed.”
Starks said BTW serves as a “community school” offering artistic services to groups, organizations and schools throughout the area. She said, recently, an organization asked for student photographers to work an event but they were unable to partner with them because the students did not have a darkroom.
Meanwhile, Starks said she, her staff and MPS are working diligently to make sure they are using the money they have already received responsibly. She said they are actively tracking “every dollar” that has been donated, meeting with stakeholders regularly, determining which items can be replaced with insurance and purchasing used items when possible.
