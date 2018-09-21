Car, 18-wheeler collide on I-85 NB near Taylor Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler is snarling traffic on Interstate 85 northbound at this hour.
The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The wreck is blocked the two inside lanes starting just before the Taylor Road exit.
Traffic is backed up for several miles. At last check, delays are almost to the Perry Hill Road exit, a stretch of at least four miles.
Commuters should expect delays at this time or seek an alternate route.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.