Detours continue after wreck damages I-65 bridge in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Wednesday’s tractor-trailer wreck on Interstate 65 is still causing problems.
A tractor-trailer wreck damaged a bridge near mile marker 319. Due to the repair of the bridge north of the Lacon exit, the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue detouring southbound traffic at exit 334 to Alabama 67.
Expect heavy traffic congestion on Alabama 67. Please avoid the area if at all possible. ALDOT encourages you to consider alternate routes and to depart earlier or later from your place of work if possible.
Commercial and noncommercial traffic can take Alabama 67 north to Decatur or south to U.S. 231 in Blount County.
Possibly by 4 p.m., ALDOT will begin to send all noncommercial vehicles south to exit 328 (Alabama 36) or exit 325 (Thompson Road). When this begins, noncommercial traffic that takes exit 328 can use Alabama 36 to go west to U.S. 31 or go east to Alabama 67.
If motorists use exit 325 they can go west to U.S. 31. There will be no traffic allowed to go south of exit 325.
Updates will be provided if new information is available. Refer to algotraffic.com for further developments.
ALDOT states most of the damage appears to have been caused by a nearly 60-ton landfill compactor that was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. The compactor’s toothed drum wheels gouged the bridge deck. The inside guardrail and bridge rail at the bridge abutment were also damaged. Also, the asphalt roadway was gouged and further damaged by spilled diesel fuel.
There were no injuries in the wreck.
The bridge remains structurally sound. However, the gouges in the deck and roadway require repair before reopening to traffic.
Crews have removed the damage concrete on the bridge deck and are placing forms in preparation for pouring new concrete. ALDOT hopes the bridge will be reopened by noon Friday.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.