Eric: Baby Steps Toward Cooler Days

Expect highs into the lower 90s, an improvement over our recent string of middle and upper 90s. A hot weekend awaits with lower 90s continuing and limited rain coverage. A pattern change next week allows rain and storm chances to ramp up. Higher rain coverage means less heat. Highs for much of next week will fall closer to 90, even into the upper 80s. Models continue to advertise the potential for a more substantial cooldown by next weekend. Fingers crossed!