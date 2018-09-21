Eufaula City Board of Education names interim superintendent

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula City Board of Education has named its interim superintendent.
Deltonya Warren was selected to fill the role following the resignation of the previous superintendent, Dr. Elisabeth Davis on Sept. 13.
Warren has been an educator in Eufaula City Schools for 28 years is the director of Federal Programs and Early Childhood Education.
“I am excited and appreciate the board for their confidence in my abilities to lead Eufaula City Schools. This system is a special place, and I am committed to ensuring it continues to be a great place for our students to learn and grow,” stated Warren.
The Alabama association of School Boards has been selected to oversee the superintendent search.
